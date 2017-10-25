Human Rights Groups Rip Greece’s Refugee “Containment” Policy

ATHENS – With more than 13,000 refugees and migrants living in detention centers and camps on Greek islands close to Turkey for up to two years and more, 19 human rights groups have ripped the government for doing too little.

The detainees, as well as another 50,000 on the mainland, have been abandoned in Greece with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey, which allowed human trafficker to flood Greek islands with them.

Greece, which has complained about receiving too little help from the EU even though Greek New Democracy politician Dimitris Avramopoulos is the bloc’s migration chief, has struggled to deal with overwhelming numbers of asylum applications as anxiety and violence has ratcheted up at the camps, particularly on Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros, near the Turkish coast.

The human rights groups, which include Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the International Rescue Committee and Oxfam, said the islands had been “transformed into places of indefinite confinement,” echoing previous complaints that were ignored.

They have written to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urging him to end the “containment” of asylum seekers in island camps but didn’t initially receive a response as he has left the problem in the hands of his migration chief, Yiannis Mouzalas, who said Greece is doing a great job.

“We urge you to put an end to the ongoing ‘containment policy’ of trapping asylum seekers on the islands … and to immediately transfer asylum seekers to the mainland and meet their protection needs,” the groups wrote.

They described conditions as “abysmal” and said many asylum-seekers lacked access to adequate and timely procedures and protection. Some have been on the islands for 19 months.

“Reception conditions are deteriorating, and gaps in basic services, especially medical, are increasing,” they wrote.

Those stuck on the islands have been forbidden to move to the mainland as island officials are urged, but who also have been ignored, including by the EU, which closed its doors to the refugees and migrants and left the problem to Greece during its long-running economic crisis. Those who don’t qualify for asylum are supposed to be sent back to Turkey but only a trickle have so far.

Applications have piled up and rulings can take weeks, the news agency Reuters reported on the problem, noting that there’s been a recent sharp rise in arrivals that has piled additional misery on overcrowded facilities.

Thousands of people, including young children, are crammed into tents with only a cloth separating one family from another, the groups said, and conditions were particularly harsh for pregnant women, the news agency said.

Nearly 23,000 people have arrived in Greece this year, an iota compared to the nearly one million who arrived in 2015, but state-run camps are struggling to cope with the numbers as the government said it would move some 2000 to the mainland as an emergency measure..

Earlier, Doctors Without Borders (MSF)said its research showed a mental health emergency was unfolding in migrant camps on the islands, fueled by poor living conditions, neglect and violence.

The United Nations refugee agency called on Greece to speed up preparations at those camps, saying they were ill-prepared for winter.