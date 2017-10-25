Schaeuble Tells Greece, Stop Whining, Don’t Blame Others

ATHENS – Just after saying he thought Greece was on the right track for recovery from a more than 7 ½-year-long economic crisis that took three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($383.33 billion), German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the government needs to take responsibility for the financial problems it can’t fix without sticking to austerity and harsh reforms.

Schaeuble’s barbs were aimed at the current ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who reneged on campaign promises to whack Greek workers, pensioners and the poor with brutal measures while letting the rich, the oligarchy, politicians and tax cheats largely escape with near-impunity.

Germany is the biggest contributor to the bailouts and Schaeuble, who left his post to become Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, and Chancellor Angela Merkel were the toughest taskmasters in insisting on big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings to insure banks would be repaid, along with the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

Despised by many Greeks for lowering their quality of life, he told Greece’s SKAI TV that successive Greek governments wanted to avoid the tough terms that came with the loans that propped up an economy on the brink.

“When you ask others for loans, you cannot insult them for granting the loans. It doesn’t make sense. Greece’s problems are Greece’s problems,” he said in an interview.

Asked if he ever suggested Greece should take a temporary break from its membership in the Eurozone, he said he had discussed the option “as a currency devaluation tool” with a former finance minister, who rejected it, saying Greece would implement reforms.

Schaeuble said he warned Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras while the latter was still in opposition in 2014 that the Greek politician would not be able to meet his pre-election platform of zero austerity. Tsipras, Schaeuble said, told him he wanted to remain in the euro without any conditions.

“I responded that I wished, for his sake, that he didn’t win that election because he wouldn’t be able to keep his promises,” Schaeuble said.

Seven months after he was elected, Tsipras found Schaeuble was right as the SYRIZA leader caved in to more austerity while saying it wasn’t really his fault because he was opposed to what he was imposing, blaming the lenders for forcing him to accept a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.12 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

Frequently derided and ridiculed by Greeks, Schaeuble said he understood, adding that, “Obviously in Greece I was a bogeyman, or at least for some media.”

But he said politicians liked to blame lenders as an excuse when they are forced to impose spending cuts. “That saddened me somewhat, because nobody ever wanted to harm Greece,” he said.

He said that the government, including Tsipras who promised to “crush the oligarchy” but did nothing, and decided to cut pensions instead of taxing wealthy shipowners.

“This wasn’t a German parliament decision, it was a Greek government decision,” he said. Greece, Schaeuble added, is expected to conclude successfully its current bailout plan in 2018 without additional measures but said the Quartet shouldn’t back off on Greek reforms or grant the debt relief Tsipras is fervently seeking after plummeting in the polls.

“Greece’s challenge over the next decade is not its debt, but to continue its course for an uninterrupted improvement in its economy… this year’s performance is good, but there can be no backtracking,” he said, according to Reuters.