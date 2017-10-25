The 8th Annual Opera & Ballet Concert in Astoria

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Orthodox Community of Astoria presented its 8th Annual Opera and Ballet Concert on Sunday, October 22 at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center of Saint Demetrios Astoria. The concert received high praise from the community members and the Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras.

The concert took place two days after the opening ceremony of the Primary School as the Nikos A. Andriotis Center. Benefactor and school board president Nikos Andriotis who donated $1 …