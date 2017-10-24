Stockton to host Modern Greek Studies Symposium

Galloway, NJ – Some 200 scholars from across North America and Europe will gather at Stockton University on Nov. 2-5, 2017, for the 25th Biennial Symposium of the Modern Greek Studies Association (MGSA), the oldest and largest professional organization for Hellenic Studies in the world.

The conference features presentations, concerts, film screenings and a keynote address.

This year’s Symposium keynote address, entitled “Globalization and the return to the national: Perspectives on Greece’s ongoing crisis,” will be delivered by Anna Triandafyllidou, Professor at the Global Governance Programme (GGP) of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies (RSCAS), European University Institute. She is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Immigrant and Refugee Studies.

Stockton University is home to the Dean C. and Zoe S. Pappas Center for Hellenic Studies. Housed in the School of Arts and Humanities, the center’s focus includes the disciplines of Greek language and literature, history and culture, classical archaeology, art, philosophy, politics, anthropology and Byzantine civilization and religion.

The university also houses the Constantelos Hellenic Collection and Reading Room, with 3,000 rare and important works from Professor Demetrios J. Constantelos’ collection open to students, faculty and the community.

“Being selected to host the MGSA international conference is a great honor, said Tom Papademetriou, professor of History and director of the Pappas Center, who, along with David Roessel, professor of Greek Language and Literature, first proposed that the symposium be held at Stockton.

“We are pleased MGSA recognizes the strength of our Hellenic organization and offerings, and our commitment of the field of modern Greek studies,” Papademetriou said. “We all look forward to the tremendous opportunity to engage with the hundreds of people from around the world who work in this vibrant and exciting field.”

The Symposium will be hosted by the MGSA’s Local Arrangements Committee consisting of members of the Pappas Center, the School of Arts and Humanities, and the office of Global Engagement.

Most of the conference presentations will be held at the Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. The keynote lecture will be held at the Stockton University Campus Center Theatre. More information is available online at http://mgsasymposium.org.