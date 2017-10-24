New York State Troopers PBA Endorses Malliotakis for Mayor

NEW YORK – The campaign of Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the alternative to Bill de Blasio in the race for mayor, announced Monday that the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers unanimously endorsed Nicole Malliotakis in the race for mayor.

The PBA represents nearly 7,000 active and retired New York State Troopers from the rank of Trooper through Major, according to Malliotakis’ website.

In their letter of endorsement the NYST-PBA said, “It is with careful consideration that the PBA is endorsing Nicole Malliotakis in the election for New York City Mayor. The challenges facing members of the law of the law enforcement community are greater than ever before, and we need individuals like Nicole Malliotakis in leadership positions to help law enforcement officers better serve the residents of New York State”

The NY State Troopers PBA becomes the second law enforcement union to endorse Assemblywoman Malliotakis in the race for mayor. Earlier this month the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association endorsed the Assemblywoman at their monthly meeting.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said, “I want to thank the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers for their endorsement. They understand that the primary purpose of any government is the protection of its citizens and we see members of the New York State Police doing just that every day at transportation hubs like Grand Central Terminal, Penn Station, JFK and La Guardia Airports. They are among the first line of defense in protecting New York City residents, commuters and tourist from the threat of a terror attack and we should be all thankful for the great job they do.”