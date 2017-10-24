No Decisions from the Holy Eparchial Synod

NEW YORK – Nothing substantial was achieved in the recent meeting of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America presided by His Eminence Geron Demetrios. The Archdiocese’s financial crisis, which The National Herald revealed on August 30, was discussed.

A discussion took place about the vacant Metropolis of Chicago. The List of Candidates for elevation to the rank of episcopacy was not complete, except for some deletionsof candidates deemed entirely unfit.

Archbishop Demetrios attributed the delay to the …