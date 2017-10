Constance Constant, author of Austin Lunch and American Kid, spoke with The National Herald about her books and writing process. She told TNH that she and her husband were taking a trip to the Midwest. “I’ve been invited to speak about American Kid at the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago, on October 22, as part of their Oxi Day commemoration.

Then, on October 26, the Philoptochos of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Ann Arbor, Michigan has invited me to give …