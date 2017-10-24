Journalists on 48-hour Strike on Tuesday-Wednesday

A 48-hour strike called by the Greece’s Journalists Unions on Monday and will last from 06:00 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 24) to 06:00 a.m. Thursday (October 26), to protest underfunding of their social security fund, which came as a result of austerity measures demanded by Greece’s bailout creditors.

The country’s main journalist union, ESIEA, called on the government to pass legislation ensuring their social security fund would be able to meet the health care and pension requirements of journalists in the country.