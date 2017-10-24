Sexual Harassment and Understanding the Male Species

By Constantinos E. Scaros October 24, 2017

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, appears during an interview in New York. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

The recent revelations about the obviously and highly inappropriate acts of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and other related offenses by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has exposed a great deal more in its aftermath.

First, it provides a delicious irony on which Trump supporters – and more generally, crusaders against hypocritical political correctness – can feast. Namely, that when a non-progressive is accused of sexual harassment, the left is quick to pounce and denounce him (“him” because the accused is almost always …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe