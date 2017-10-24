Greek Auxiliary Pensions Could Be Under 100 Euros Monthly

ATHENS – Greeks repeatedly hammered with pension cuts are set to see them fall even further with a study showing auxiliary pensions could be less than 100 euros ($117.61) a month in the period from 2023-2029.

That was the assessment of a study by Panteion University Professor Savvas Robolis which showed the auxiliary pension now averaging 170 euros ($199.93) a month will almost certainly plummet after a succession of Greek governments, including the current Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to restore pensions, instead gave in to international creditors putting up 326 billion euros ($383.39 billion) in three lifeline bailouts.

Factors contributing the drop include a projected spike in baby boomer retirements in the 2023-29 period and an aging population, combined with the new system auxiliary social security introduced last year, the study said, according to Kathimerini.

According to the study, auxiliary pensions were paid out to 1.65 million recipients last month, with annual spending reaching 2.7 billion euros ($3.18 billion.) If the 120,000 outstanding allowances – amounting to 250 million euros ($294.01 million)– are included, then annual expenditure reaches 2.95 billion ($3.47 billion).

Using that second set of figures, the average monthly amount of 170 euros is 20 percent below the 210 euros ($246.97) per month paid out in 2015.

In the coming years, annual contributions are estimated at 2.35 billion euros ($2.76 billion, from 2.25 million salaried workers and 90,000 self-employed, and the average amount for auxiliary pensions will reach 130 euros ($152.89), as analysts expect an annual deficit of 600 million euros ($705.63).

The study’s writers told the paper that the single auxiliary social security fund (ETEAEP) now operates on a system that is not funded by the state, with automatic stabilizing factors activated each time a deficit emerges.

That means that unless there is a drastic change in the system or the number of workers in the economy, by the year 2029 the average auxiliary pension is unlikely to reach even 100 euros ($117.61 gross as even that miniscule amount is taxed.