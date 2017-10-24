Cyprus Rolls the Dice on First-Ever Gambling Study

NICOSIA – What are the odds? Cyprus hasn’t done a comprehensive study of gambling but now is undertaking a survey about games of chance and the characteristics of people who play, the National Betting Authority said.

In a news conference, the authority said the ultimate goal is to devise policies to protect the public and reduce the problematic engagement in gambling and games of chance.

Chairwoman Ioanna Fiakou said the study aims to determine how many people gamble and why so that the agency can find ways to help them becoming addicted, the Cyprus Mail reported, supporting the need for an analysis.

understand the extent of participation in gambling activities and the extent of gambling

“Therefore, the authority has commissioned Insights Market Research (IMR) Ltd to conduct a quantitative survey by interviewing 3,000 individuals, in order to study and investigate the Cypriot public’s extent of participation in games of chance,” she said.

“The survey’s goals focus on recording the extent of participation in gambling activities, identifying the extent of problematic participation among the public, studying gamblers’ social and demographic traits, the frequency with which they engage in gambling, and their budgeted and real spending in gambling,” she added.

The study will also look at the extent of unlawful gambling and take into consideration behaviors including social, pathological and borderline addicted gamblers, as well as analyze the average pathological gambler’s profile and the public’s knowledge of the risks incurred by gambling addiction.

Fiakou said the survey will be conducted through personal interviews with 3,000 randomly selected individuals, among the groups of minors aged 13 to 17, adults from 18 to 34, 35 to 49, 50 to 64 and 65 or older.

“The goal of separation by age group is that the authority will seek to take all necessary measures for each group and recommend the appropriate measures to the competent authorities,” she said.