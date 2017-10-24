Gianaris, Constantinides Protest Astoria Station Closures

ASTORIA – New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, New York City Council Members Costa Constantinides and Jimmy Van Bremer, District Manager of Queens Community Board No. 1 Florence Koulouris, and representatives of Transit Center, a foundation dedicated to urban mobility, jointly organized a protest against the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) for closing two of the busy Astoria train stations for at least eight months starting on Monday, October 23. The stations at 30th and 36th Avenue in Astoria have already been shut down and work has begun to renovate them and add elevators.

The protest took place at the 36th Avenue Station on October 23 and both politicians and representatives of the non-profit organization pointed out that the projects to be executed would be decorative and could not solve the chronic problems faced by New Yorkers traveling by public transportation every day.

Transit Center representatives have said the New York subway system occupies last place for accessibility for the disabled. Out of the 472 stations, only 110 are accessible to the disabled, the elderly, and children.

State Senator Michael Gianaris pointed out that the pre-announced projects will not change the situation because there is a need to make changes to the signaling and the rails so as to increase the speed and frequency of the trains.

City Council Member Costa Constantinides referred to the projects and noted that providing Wi-Fi to the stations does not solve the chronic problems affecting the transit system.

At the same time, he said that the MTA announced that in 2020 it will build four elevators at the Astoria Blvd station, without giving details.

“Instead of building four elevators at that station why not build an elevator at each station,” he wondered.

Parking spaces under the closed stations have been occupied by Skanska’s crews who are working on the stations and this will also have an impact on Greek-owned businesses based in the area because there is nowhere for shoppers to park for the next eight months. This will also inconvenience members of the community who have medical appointments in the area.