US tells court: Block records bid in young immigrants’ cases

By Associated Press October 23, 2017

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file photo, protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities in San Francisco. Trump has unveiled a long list of immigration priorities he says must be included as part of any legislative package extending protections for young immigrants known as “Dreamers.” That includes increasing penalties against so-called “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate and share information with federal immigration authorizes, including blocking them from receiving certain federal grants. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Department of Justice told a court on Monday that it shouldn’t have to turn over records related to President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation.

Lawyers for Trump’s administration asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court’s order they say would potentially require government agencies to review more than 1 million documents.

Already, lawyers for the Department of Justice said, the “extraordinarily burdensome and intrusive” request for documents has strained resources at some agencies, forcing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pull agency lawyers and personnel from immigration court appearances and other routine duties.

Activists are suing Trump’s administration in New York and California over the planned shutdown of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. They want a chance to review documents showing how the Republican president and top administration officials decided to end the program.

The program has protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

The appeals court has scheduled arguments for Tuesday before a three-judge panel.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Republican former U.S. senator from Alabama, has said the decision by then-President Barack Obama, a Democrat, to implement DACA was an unconstitutional exercise of his authority.

And the lawyers said in Monday’s written submission that judicial review of the decision of the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to wind down the program is barred by existing law.

“Here, the only apparent purpose of the record expansion is to examine the mental processes of the decision maker — to investigate what the acting secretary (and her subordinates) thought rather than what she decided,” the lawyers wrote.

Requests for comment from lawyers for plaintiffs were not immediately returned.