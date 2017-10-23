Cyprus Urges EU Countries to Accept More Migrants

By Associated Press October 23, 2017

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, migrants from Syria walk towards a refugee camp at Kokkinotrimithia, outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ interior ministry says larger European Union countries should do their fair share and accept more migrants from overburdened member states.

The ministry said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that the EU needs a more “balanced, holistic and integrated” approach to migration that includes moving people from the coastal countries that first receive them.

The ministry said Cyprus would adhere to its EU obligations, but that there’s a “misperception” the island nation situated between Turkey and Greece isn’t on the front line of Europe’s refugee influx from Syria and other Mideast countries.

EU statistics show that Cyprus ranks fourth among the bloc’s 28 nations in the number of asylum applications per capita. The island receives 894 applications for every 1 million of its people.

