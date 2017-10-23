A Shadow of Death

The Treaty of Guarantee and the Treaty of Alliance were signed on the August 16, 1960, together with the Treaty of Establishment of the Republic of Cyprus. In accordance with Article 181 of the Constitution the two Treaties “shall have constitutional force,” while Article 182 provides that they are basic articles of the Constitution and “cannot in any way be amended whether by way of variation addition or repeal”.The said Treaties were signed by the Republic of Cyprus, the Kingdom …