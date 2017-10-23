Polys Hajioannou Honored at the HACC’s Annual Gala (Video)

NEW YORK – On October 20, the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) honored Polys Hajioannou as its Person of the Year, during a shipping theme gala at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Being CEO and Chairman of Safe Bulkers, managing the oil transport group Polyer Tankers, and holding stakes in his brother’s, Stelios’, budget airline company, EasyJet, Hajioannou is now a billionaire (net worth of $1.35 billion: Forbes). Polys, Stelios and their sister Celia are the children of Loucas Hajioannou, known as the “King of Tankers.”

Owning more tonnage than Niarchos and Onassis, Loucas in 1990 became the world’s largest independent shipowner and gained a dominant position in the global shipping industry for almost 50 years.

The eldest of 12 children,Loucas was born into an impoverished farming family at the village of Pedhoulas in the Troodos mountains, Cyprus. As most schoolchildren then, he had probably spent some time of his early years creating paper boats and launching his life dreams onto the water of a dirt road side stream.

For the 2017 fundraising event the HACC organizers invited sculptor Petros Marmarinos of Tinos Island to create commemorative marble paper boats.

The artistic representation of a real object reveals more than the image of the artefact. It communicates a handful of meanings. The boy on the humble paper boat was the scene in the unforgettable Olympics 2004 Opening Ceremony, which has been imprinted in the spectators’ minds as the introduction to Greece’s history and the values of civilization.

Besides this, the paper boat symbolizes the innocence of our life dreams, and our starting point. Odysseas Elytis in a verse from his poem “Beautiful and strange Country,” in which he seeks to capture the mentality that shapes our history, laconically describes the powerful will and the miraculous achievements of those, who leave the country embarking their dreams on the boat: “Gets on a small boat (varkaki) reaches oceans.”And in another verse of the same poem he underlines “Tries to grab a stone gives up. Tries to carve it reveals miracles.” Isn’t that true for the Greek mentality?

It is also true that Greek stone – marble – art, like shipping, has been crossing borders and oceans since centuries. Due to the fact that it has succeeded to visualize on white marble humanistic values, Greek classical sculpture has highly contributed to the world’s Renaissance. But leading 20th century sculptors, like Brancusi, Modigliani, Harp, Archipenko, Lipchitz, Giacometti, and Henry Moore, discovered and praised marble art created on Cyclades islands two millennia before the classical time. In the stylistic abstraction of the schematic Cycladic figurines and the daily life vessels they found the simplicity, the innocence, the harmony, the rhythm that lies in the essence of things; their archetypal form. This realization helped liberate themselves from the confines of dry academic rules and ornamentalism and create more expressive works.

This tradition still flourishes on a small Greek island whose bowels since centuries provide the marble stones that have inspired its children, like Giannoulis Halepas, Dimitrios and Avgoustis Philipotis, Georgios Vitalis, and Lazaros Sochos among many others, to create masterpieces of sculpture. Petros Marmarinos’ work clearly shows that he masters both, the classical reliefs and sculpture tradition and the Early Cycladic one. He can equally well render an unfolding peplos drapery or the powerful lines of a horse head inspired by the Parthenon marbles, and a simple paper boat, or a nest of white doves, whose form is eliminated to the essential ovals. Though he deducts details, like feathers, eyes etc, his doves look real and ready to fly and his paper boats ready to sail. His creations being symbols he aims to represent much with less.

At Pyrgos village, Tinos, where his workshop is located, there is the Marble Craftmanship Department of the School of Fine Arts and the Museum of Marble Crafts,both aiming at the preservation and the communication of the long-held tradition. On Tinos marble isn’t a luxury of the wealthy. Present in the marble paved streets, the decorated fountains, the mortars, the cheese-presses, the marble basins for watering the animals, the fanlights, the cafes’ tables, dinnerware, raki shots, tombstones it has always accompanied Cycladic islanders in life and death. UNESCO,acknowledging that on the island marble handicraft still blossoms -as well as the timely depth of this tradition-inscribedin 2015 the Tinian marble craftmanshipon the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (10.COM).

HACC honors the humble origins and the enviable achievements. The paper boats in this case of personal life journeys became tankers and marble art pieces.The only question the gift receivers may pose to themselves is, if they have fulfilled the dreams they launched on their childhood boat.