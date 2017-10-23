Benaki Toy Museum Opens its Doors to the Public (Video)

ATHENS – A theatrical doll made by set designer Dionysis Fotopoulos and a wooden horse that Greece’s iconic early-20th century politician Eleftherios Venizelos gave to his grandson are two of the items that greet visitors as they enter the new Benaki Toy Museum in Paleo Faliro, which opened its doors for an open day on Sunday.

The museum is built around the collection put together by Maria Argyriadi, who studies, collects and preserves toys and dolls, starting in the 1970s. Her collection now numbers more than 20,000 toys and objects linked to childhood and is considered among the top 10 in Europe.

“I donated it to the Benaki Museum in 1991, when I realised that the final recipients must be the children,” Argyriadi said.

The Toy Museum will be open from Thursday to Sunday, from 10:00 – 18:00, staying closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and bank holidays. For more details on tickets and opening times click here.