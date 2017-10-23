AgrecoFarms Exports to the US Market

AgrecoFarms, a member of Grecotel Group, is exporting its products to the US market and has recently launched an online shop service, a company announcement said on Monday.

AgrecoFarms already sells its products in the retail outlet Carissa’s in East Hampton, NY, and is promoting further partnerships, while it also sells its products through its online shop AgrecoFarms.gr.

AgrecoFarms is a traditional farm, operating in the framework of Grecotel Group philosophy to present and offer the “better Greece” to its customers and partners around the world. The company has created a valuable collection of gastronomy products highlighting the richness and plenty of Cretan land, along with a series of bath products and body care products inspired by the mythical nature of wild Crete.

Grecotel and its founder Nikos Daskalantonakis were pioneers in linking hotels with local farm produce and contract farming, while its hotels in Rethymno were a model in implementing environmental policy back in the 1990s.