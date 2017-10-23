Economic Cooperation Can Develop Significant Momentum, Tsipras Says to S. Korean PM

Economic cooperation between Greece and South Korea can develop significant momentum, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday, in statements after his meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee Nak-yon at the Maximos Mansion.

Tsipras said that they discussed the prospects of more investments by S. Korean enterprises in Greece and the possibility of increasing Greek exports to the Republic of Korea. “I am certain that Monday’s business forum, with the participation of the largest South Korean businesses, will substantially contribute to deepening our bilateral cooperation,” said Tsipras.

Tsipras also thanked his S. Korean counterpart for Seoul’s support in the refugee crisis.

“We had a very substantial discussion on cooperation issues and we found out that there is a huge potential for cooperation despite the great distance between our two countries, said Tsipras.

“The fact that we share common concerns with respect to global peace and security, as well as the international challenges arising from a globalised economy, brings us closer,” he added.

“We must broaden our trade transactions”

South Korea’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Monday thanked Greece for its support with respect to North Korea and said the two countries must deepen economic cooperation, during joint statements with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens on Monday.

“At this moment that we are facing threats from North Korea, Greece is on our side and we thank you for the message you send to North Korea,” he noted.

“We must broaden our trade transactions, to reduce the gap in the trade balance between our countries,” he added, and invited Tsipras to visit his country on the occasion of the Winter Olympic Games that will be held in PyeongChang.

“The Winter Olympic Games will be held in February in South Korea. We thank you for your interest and hospitality. When I return to my country I will tell everyone about Greece’s spirit of hospitality,” stated Lee Nak-yon.

Moreover, the premier of the Republic of Korea said that he expects more exports of agrofood products from Greece to Korea.

He also referred to the signing of a memorandum of cooperation on e-governance.

President Pavlopoulos meets S.Korean PM Lee Nak-yon

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yon sent a message of peaceful coexistence, cooperation and creativity during their meeting on Monday.

Lee Nak-yon is in Athens for the ceremony to receive the Olympic Flame for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics (at a ceremony on Tuesday in Ancient Olympia).

Pavlopoulos stressed that “Greece, in keeping with its history and as a member-state of the European Union, unreservedly supports the decision of the European Council, which condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [North Korea] for the nuclear and ballistic missiles that violate basic principles of international law and urges it to comply fully and immediately with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

Pavlopoulos praised the valuable but also highly symbolic, as he said, financial contribution made by South Korea through the UNHCR in 2015 and 2016 for the needs of refugees in Greece. “This shows the great sensitivity of your people and their unwavering attachment to the top global principles and values of humanity and solidarity,” concluded the President of the Republic.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea thanked Pavlopoulos for his warm welcome and underlined that the People of South Korea have many reasons to thank Greece. In particular, he referred to the Greek Expeditionary Corps, which in 1950 was sent to Korea, noting that the 10,581 Greek soldiers were a very large number in proportion to the population of Greece, and added that out of the 16 countries that sent expeditionary forces to Korea at that time, the sixth in the series was Greek. The second point highlighted by the South Korean prime minister concerned Korean shipyards, as Greek companies were the first to place large orders.