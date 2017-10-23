Mitsotakis Resubmits Proposed Legislation for Greek Expatriates’ Vote

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday resubmitted to Parliament President Nikos Voutsis his party’s proposal for giving Greeks abroad the right to cast their vote from where they live, rather than returning to Greece.

In his statement, Mitsotakis said it was sad that this proposal was first tabled in parliament 18 months ago and, for unknown reasons, has yet to be discussed.

“Today, more than even before, it is imperative that we give this right not just to expatriates that have left the country decades earlier but to the young people that left the country in their hundreds of thousands during the years of crisis,” he noted.