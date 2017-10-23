After Burning Russian Investors, Cyprus’ President Wants Them Back

With wealthy Russian depositors among those who lost 47.5 percent of their bank accounts that were confiscated by Cyprus in 2013 to keep the country’s banks from going under, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is trying to lure them on investment opportunities if they want to take the chance again.

Anastasiades issued the seizure order after campaigning against it, saying he had no choice as it was a condition of a 10-billion euro ($11.77 billion) international bailout to keep the country’s economy and banks solvent.

Now 60 of Russia’s top entrepreneurs were to meet him in Moscow Oct. 23 to hear him make his pitch on why they should put their money into a country which burned foreign depositors before.

The event at the Ritz-Carlton, near Red Square, was put together on short notice by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (CIPA), the Cyprus Mail said.

“This is probably the biggest gathering of its kind in Moscow with such high calibre business people,” Christodoulos Angastiniotis, CIPA’s Chairman, told the paper.

Flanked by his ministers of foreign affairs, finance and transport, Anastasiades is expected to pay tribute to the long-standing, firm and friendly relations between Nicosia and Moscow at all levels and express appreciation for Russian support.

He is expected to reassure Russia’s business community that it can rely on Cyprus as a reliable and trustworthy partner both in political and business terms despite the previoius confiscations that saw many Russians among those taking big losses in Cyprus.

Most Russians doing business in Cyprus stayed anyway and Russian foreign direct investment continued, helping Cyprus run up a 9.1 percent growth in foreign business. The island also had a reputation as being a money haven for foreigners trying to evade taxes in their own countries.

Cyprus, a member of the European Union – apart from the northern third occupied by Turkey since an unlawful 1974 invasion – has backed the bloc’s sanctions on Russia over the Ukrainian crisis but called for them to be eased as well, trying to have it both ways.

Anastasiades is expected to outline opportunities for Russian investment and collaboration in innovation, technology, health, education and energy, part of which was put in motion earlier in month in Nicosia at the 10th summit of the Cyprus-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The two countries signed a protocol outlining the possibilities and prospects for expanding cooperation in innovation, industry, medical services, transport, telecoms and information technology.

Anastasiades reportedly will talk about Cyprus’ return to growth and stability and its upgrading by the Fitch Ratings agency, which said, “The economic recovery has broadened, and GDP growth has consistently outperformed forecasts over recent years.”

CIPA’s Director General, Natasa Pilides will summarize Cyprus’ attractions for Russian investors, including low cost and ease of doing business, and access to talent, funding and markets. She will outline new opportunities in research and development, ICT, health and digital health and energy.

CIPA will also discuss private investment projects with companies in meetings arranged by Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, and visit the Skolkovo Innovation Centre, known as Russia’s Silicon Valley in a country also with a notorious reputation for hackers.

Skolkovo’s core areas are information technology, energy efficiency, biomedical innovation, nuclear technology, and space and telecommunications. It is home to hundreds of start-ups in everything from IT, biomedicine, green energy, robotics and radiation technology.