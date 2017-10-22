Polys Haji-Ioannou Honored at the HACC’s Annual Gala

NEW YORK – On October 20the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) honored Polys Haji-Ioannou as its Person of the Year, during a shipping theme gala at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Being CEO and Chairman of Safe Bulkers, managing the oil transport group Polyer Tankers, and holding stakes in his brother’s,Stelios’, budget airline company, EasyJet, Haji-Ioannou is now a billionaire (net worth of $1.35 billion: Forbes). Polys, Stelios and their sister Celia are the children of Loucas Haji-Ioannou, …