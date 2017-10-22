The Consecration of St. George Church in Trenton New Jersey (Video)

TRENTON, NJ – The consecration of the Church of St. George of the historic parish of Trenton, NJ took place October 14-15 with much devoutness and hundreds in attendance. His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey officiated assisted by His Eminence Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and St. George’s presiding priest Fr. James Pavlow and Deacon Philotheos.

Metropolitan Evangelos placed in the Holy Table segments of holy relics of Saints George, Panteleimon and martyrsof Penteli Athens, along with …