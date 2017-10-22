Letter to the Editor: Christian Duty to Rebuild St. Nicholas, with Love

To the Editor:

In response to your editorial “Dear Archbishop Demetrios” (Oct. 7) I followed with great joy the rebuilding of our St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero.

The Greek Orthodox Church and our community suffered great discrimination in being prevented from rebuilding the church for many years.There was great resistance from the dual state agency The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.Having two bosses, they basically answer to none.

St. Nicholas was destroyed by an act of hate during 9/11 and will be rebuilt with love. Fighting a government agency takes enormous legal and political resources. The “socially conscious” media was more interested in promoting another religion building a structure near the site than allowing our community to rebuild.

The architecture of the Church is very unique and a will be a source of great pride to our community, our children, and the whole world as they come to remember and reflect at the site of 9/11.In New York City it takes an enormous architectural, engineering, and financial effort to build a regular building, let alone our standing Icon to the world, St Nicholas, with its security needs.

I have and will continue to donate to this great project; I view it as my Christian duty, as my ancestors did in building churches under Ottoman rule. I have been fortunate to have met the archbishop on a few occasions and he has and will continue to inspire me.

John Papas

Dumont,NJ