Eggplants and a Recipe for Melitzanes Papoutsakia

Eggplants (melitzanes) are a popular vegetable in Greek cuisine since remote antiquity. A variety of cultures feature the eggplant in some of their most well-known dishes including Greek moussaka, French ratatouille, Indian curries, and Middle Eastern baba ghanoush. A member of the nightshade family of plants which includes tomatoes, peppers, and potatoes, eggplants are low in calories, with only about 30 calories per cup, and add a meaty flavor and texture to vegetarian dishes. The spongy nature of the eggplant …