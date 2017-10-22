Stournaras Says Taxes, Social Security Stifle Greek Entrepreneurs

ATHENS – Continuing to confound Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ constant claims he’s brought Greece to a recovery while simultaneously admitting its debt can’t be rapaid, bank of Greece Governor said entrepreneurs are being strangled by high taxes and social security contributions.

Tsipras’ ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has buried Greeks with an avalanche of new taxes and brought the corporate tax rate to 29 percent at the same he’s trying to lure back foreign investors six years after they got burned with a 74 percent writedown in the values of their holdings in a failed bid to bring down the country’s debt.

Speaking at a conference at the Hellenic-American Union (HEU), he reminded that the bank has constantly urged for fiscal reforms that would make the country friendlier toward labor and people with ideas for new businesses as thousands, particularly the young under, have fled to other countries because they aren’t valued and can’t find work either.

“This can be achieved with a greater emphasis on slashing non-productive state spending,” said Stournaras, who left a prestigious think tank to take the job of Finance Minister for the previous New Democracy-led coalition before leaving to take the top bank job.

He said a reduction in state spending along with a more effective management of public assets – through legal changes in land uses, zoning etc. – higher bureaucratic effectiveness, and better tax collection, to allow for a reduction in tax rates, will boost growth, the business newspaper Naftermporiki said.

Similar recommendations have been made for years with virtually nothing being done about it besides lip service. “The market for goods in Greece continues to be among the most regulated of OECD countries,” he said.