ATHENS – Pitsos, one of the oldest and best-known Greek companies, which began making appliances and oil heaters in 1865, has become another victim of the country’s economic crisis and will be closed by its current owner, the German-based BSH.

The itsos manufacturing unit, located in the Rendi industrial district between downtown Athens and the port of Piraeus, will wind down operations in late 2018, the company said, according to the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki.

It is a major competitor of foreign appliance companies and an iconic name in the Greek business community and news of its coming closing has rocked the sector at the same Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a recovery is underway even though the country can’t pay its debt and is locked in talks with international creditors over more austerity terms in a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.35 billion).

The company employs 1,200 workers and is the leading white goods manufacturer (such as refrigerators, fridges and ovens and, decreasingly, washing systems) in Greece producing 400,000 units per year, 30% of which are for export.

It has 40 percent of the market share in Greece in its field and had revenues of 408.47 million euros ($481.4 million), with a big position in Europe and the Middle East as well.

The company also manufactures solar water heaters for the Greek market. It was the first purchase for BSH (Bosch Siemens Hausgeraete), back in 1977 but a shareholder reshuffle two years ago brought some jitters about its future.

The Rendi unit hosted two production lines, one for refrigerators and the other for kitchen ovens, until the first was closed. The oven division under the Pitsos brand name produces 220,000 units a year.

According to BSH, a new generation of kitchen ovens will replace the current lines this year but the Rendi plant wasn’t included in the plans to manufacture the new technology units.

According to reports, the brand Pitsos will continue to exist, but with appliances built in other BSH plants around the world, such as in Poland, Turkey and China.