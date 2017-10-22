Greece’s Coastline Being Eaten Away Fast by Erosion

ATHENS – Nearly a third of Greece’s vaunted coastline has been torn away by erosion, with Crete and central Macedonia taking the brunt of what was called a big impact.

The information came out of a seminar in Athens organized by the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE) which also reported problems at river estuaries.

The TEE’s investigation found that 28.6 percent of Greece’s coastline has a problem with erosion with some areas particularly hard hit, said Kathimerini.

On Crete, for instance, 65.8 percent of beaches – or 756 kilometers (469.75 miles) out of its total of 1,148 kilometers (713.33 miles) – are eroded. In central Macedonia, 371 kilometers (230.52 miles) out of its 821 kilometers (510.14 miles) of coastline have also suffered from erosion.

Revekka Batmanoglou, an expert on climate change and atmospheric quality at the Environment Ministry, said the banks of river estuaries are the most susceptible to the impact of erosion

Serapheim Poulos, a professor of oceanography at the University of Athens, said that the banks of estuaries of the River Alfeios, which runs through the Peloponnese, have eroded by up to 400 meters (a quarter-mile) since 1945.

Over the years, a number of anti-erosion plans have been put before the Finance Ministry but Athina Marmara, an associate of the head of the General Secretariat for Public Wealth, a department within the Finance Ministry, told the paper that, “Local authorities submit appeals for anti-erosion projects but often the studies are neither adequate nor based on recent data,” and remain undone.

A study of the eastern Aegean carried out in 2013 by French scientists and local environmental groups, based on the use of aerial photographs, pointed to widespread coastal erosion, shrinking seagrass beds and the desertification of small islands.