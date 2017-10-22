New Democracy Demands Cost of Greek-US F-16 Upgrade Deal

ATHENS – The fallout from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ US visit and meeting with President Donald Trump has continued with the major rival New Democracy Conservatives insisting the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition reveal the real cost of a deal with the US to upgrade Greek F-16 fighter jets.

But there was infighting within New Democracy too over whether the jets should be upgraded at all, with Shadow Defense Minister saying the work is “imperative” but Member of the European Parliament Giorgos Kyrtsos asking the European Commission to force Greece to abort the deal because of Greece’s financial woes during a 7 ½-year-long economic crisis.

Unidentified New Democracy sources though he wasn’t speaking for the party who put him in the Parliament and whom he represents, arguing he doesn’t represent them but only himself and that what he had to say were “personal views that do not express those of the party.”

The deal was announced during a joint press conference at the White House between Trump and Tsipras, who went to America looking for investors and left with a deal that brings jobs to Americans, not Greeks, leading to him being belittled by political opponents for that as well as walking away from SYRIZA’ notorious anti-American philosophy.

Kikilias said the government was going about the deal willy-nilly, with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos – leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are SYRIZA’s junior partner saying the cost would be $1.1 billion, not $2.4 billion before throwing in it could be even free if the US Congress authorizes it.

slammed the government for dealing with such a serious issue in such a haphazard manner, adding that it was a cause for concern. He said that lawmakers and the public must be informed of the details – namely the deal’s cost and what it will entail.

“We do not want all jets to be upgraded, but just some of them, unless the Congress committee … decides that this translates into free assistance for Greece and they want to upgrade all 123 jets,” added Kammenos without explaining why, as Defense Minister, he wants some fighter jets to be sub-par and which pilots would get those during a time when Turkish fighters regularly violate Greek airspace and engage in mock dogfights with Greek pilots guarding the skies.