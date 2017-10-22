Greek Regional Airports Neglected Before Privatizations

ATHENS – A consortium including a Greek company which took control of 14 regional Greek airports found they were seriously neglected, including lax safety measures and had to take quick steps to fix them.

Among the conditions the group were were non-working emergency exits and emergency exit signs, Kathimerini reported. Greek workers have been opposed to privatizations, as was the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition before taking power and reneging on promises to stop them, along with virtually every other anti-austerity pledge.

“The financial crisis, combined with the long period between the tender for the concession of the airports and their delivery to Fraport Greece, resulted in the de facto abandonment of infrastructure in terms of maintenance and repair work,” an unidentified source in the airline business told the newspaper, pointing to the seriousness of the problem.

Runways were even worse, it was said, indicating the airports were left unmaintained before the lead-up to to the takeover, it was said.

“They all need to be dug up and resurfaced,” a Civil Aviation Authority veteran told Kathimerini. Three weeks ago a crack of more than 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) on the runway at Rhodes airport meant it had to be closed for an hour so repair work could be carried out. Fraport will resurface all runways at the 14 airports, starting with Myconos next month.

In May, it was reported that staff at 14 Greek regional airports then due to turned over to private companies were balking at helping the new staff. The airports includes those on major tourist destinations, including Santorini.

A consortium under the umbrella of Fraport won the bid to run the airports as part of an accelerated privatization drive under the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which vowed to halt the sell-off of state enterprises before bowing to demands from the country’s international creditors.

Airport workers were said to be refusing to familiarize incoming Fraport staff with the infrastructure and the engineering and electronic facilities, increasing the risk that certain problems may arise in areas such as the supply of power and light, in passenger service systems and so on, aviation sources warned.

The newspaper said it had seen an announcement by the main union of Civil Aviation Authority electricians which invited its members to abstain from “supplying any information, demonstrations or even more so training on the electrical networks and appliances of the airports to any private party.”

There had been “instances of tension between unionists and Fraport employees at the airport” it was also said.

They added that the secondary union of all CAA employees “has de facto tolerated such kind of behavior” and has even asked airport authorities to “remove the contractor’s instruments and employees from the terminals.”