UN Under-Secretary Will Check Cyprus’ Peacekeeping Force

With the Cyprus unity talks collapsed, United Nations Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman is expected to visit the island and review the peacekeeping force that has has buffered the island divided by a unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis said no date has been set for the visit or whether it augurs if the force could eventually be removed, as was suggested before the talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July between President Nicos Anastasides and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci fell apart over Turkey’s demands to keep an army on the island and its insistence on being allowed to further invade when it wants.

Mavroyiannis, who was speaking during a discussion with young people at Nicosia University organised by the Cyprus Youth Organisation, said that the sides were in a period of reflection, diplomatic code which means nothing is happen nor is likely to for some time.

Both sides blamed each other for intransigence and he said that Turkey is using the lull to pound away at the Cypriot side over the talks failure.

He said he doesn’t see any other variation that would bring the sides together again for some time, especially with Anastasiades set to begin campaigning at some point for the 2018 elections.

He said that there can be no settlement that will not bring reunification if it involves Turkey keeping troops in the island, which would involve letting an occupying power having a foothold in a European Union country.

The Cypriot side of the island is a member of the EU that Turkey wants to join although it won’t recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes.