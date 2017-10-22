Schaeuble: Greece Will Soon Be Able to Access the Markets

Greece is currently on a good path and, even though it has not fully overcome the problem, the more pessimistic forecasts of the critics were not borne out, outgoing German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview due to appear in the Sunday edition of the German newspaper “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

According to the German paper, Schaeuble did not want to revisit the discussion on whether Greece should exit the Eurozone. “Greece will soon be able to be financed by the markets. For this reason, a discussion on whether Grexit would have been better does not help at all at this time,” he said.