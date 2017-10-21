More Serious the Financial Crisis of the Archdiocese – Next Clergy Laity in Boston

BOSTON.-The economic situation of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is much more serious than it was thought before. The National Herald has learned from within the recent the meeting of the Archdiocesan Council that the deficit actually is $12,750,000 million dollars.

A transfer of $4,750.00 million was made from the restricted accounts of St. Nicholas to the general operating accounts of the Archdiocese. There is also another $5.0 million deficit since checks have been issued waiting in a box at …