Mitsotakis Attending New Democracy’s 2nd Preconference Underway in Patras

PATRAS, Greece – Main opposition New Democracy’s 2nd preconference got underway in Patras on Saturday, with ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending.

The preconference, which focuses on young people, started with a speech by the chairman of the organising committee and party vice-president, Kostis Hatzidakis.

“ND wants to speak to specific social groups and wants each of our fellow citizens, especially young people, to see themselves in our positions and programme,” he said.

The present government had little to offer young people, who found themselves driven to emigrate abroad at rates four times those seen in the past by unemployment and starvation wages, he noted.

“Only investments can create new jobs and restore their prospects,” he added.

There followed a presentation of the results of a questionnaire on issues of concern for young people, with 18,036 responding to ND’s call for a process of open dialogue and expressing their views on economic affairs, education, security and fighting unemployment.