NEW YORK – The money from the sale of the home of the late Archbishop Iakovos is missing at the Archdiocese.

The home was sold in 2007 for $3 million when the real estate market was in its lowest range. The house was worth $5 million because it was situated in one of the most desirable areas of Rye, NY. Situated on 31 Park Drive South within Westchester Country Club boundaries, the house was built in 1929; it is a two-story …