Mitsotakis Outlines Steps to Lead Greece Out of the Crisis at Hellenic-German Chamber Event

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the main steps which he believes will lead Greece out of the crisis, during a speech at an event held by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce on Friday, titled “Restarting the Greek Economy – Investments-Innovation-Development”.

The steps involve reducing tax rates and regulating a stable tax system, removing regulatory, spatial and other bureaucratic barriers to investment, boosting liquidity and modernizing public administration with assessment of civil servants, e-government, upgrading technology infrastructure, speeding up the administration of justice and fighting bureaucracy.

“Our central objective is twofold: on the one hand, to regain the confidence of the markets and investors, and on the other to convince pour citizens that there is another way to improve our prospects and take our lives in our hands,” he said.