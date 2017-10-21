Violinist Danae Papamatthaiou-Matschke Makes Her U.S. Debut

NEW YORK – Violinist Danae Papamatthaiou-Matschke made her U.S. debut at the Union League Club in New York City on October 19. The talented young violinist performed with pianist Lianhua Chi. It was the first ever collaboration between the two artists though their skillful playing seemed effortless, as if they had performed together for years. The program featured the Scherzo from the FAE Sonata by Johannes Brahms, Sonata for Piano and Violin in F major Op. 24 “Fruhlingssonate” by Ludwig von …