Crisis in Civil Service a Symptom of a Crisis in Public Law, Pavlopoulos Says

The crisis in the civil service is a symptom of the weakened state of public law, President of the Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos suggested on Friday, while addressing an international conference on the Civil Services of the Mediterranean taking place at the Council of State.

Pavlopoulos noted that the multi-faceted and worsening crisis in the civil service was a partial symptom of a deep socioeconomic crisis and presented as a crisis of public law generally.

“Specifically, as a crisis that expresses itself chiefly in the form of an inability of rules of law to provide a legal framework for activity that concerns the organisation and functioning of the entire state edifice,” he said.

This in turn highlighted the ills that plagued the rule of law, institutionally and politically, which inevitably weakened the implementation, as he said, of the principle of lato sensu and the legality of state action, placing fundamental human rights and freedoms in jeopardy.

“In this way, the already deep socioeconomic crisis is self-reinforcing, causing dangerous institutional and political “shocks” to the entire edifice of representative democracy,” he added.

“The civil service, as the true ‘core’ of public law that governs its organisation and operation, suffering the repercussions of the above-mentioned economic crisis in its own component elements provides an eloquent and representative example of the overall contemporary crisis of public law,” the president said.