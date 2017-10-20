A New Plan from America for the Future of Aris Thessaloniki

ATHENS – A new day rises for Aris Thessaloniki. President of the team, Theodoros Karypidis found the solution for the future of the “yellow-black” team in the Philadelphia Hellenic Society. Through Thanassis Papadopoulos, Aris will become part of a project that, with the help of a group of investors from Major League Soccer (MLS), will prepare Aris for the next decade.

After contacting the expatriate businessman and owner of Colonial Marble and Granite, Papadopoulos confirmed his interest in Aris, but emphasized that …