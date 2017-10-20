Have We Completely Lost Any Trace of Common Sense?

Though I haven’t lived there for many years, New York City is my hometown. Wherever I go, when people ask me where I’m from I proudly say “New York.”

Well, after watching the first NYC Mayoral debate on October 10, among incumbent Democrat Bill de Blasio, main challenger Republican Nicole Malliotakis, and Independent upstart Bo Dietl, I am considerably less proud.

The live audience was a disgrace, whether booing (mostly de Blasio) or howling like wounded hyenas when their favored debater opened …