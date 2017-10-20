ND Leader Mitsotakis visits eHealth Forum 2017

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday paid a visit to the eHealth Forum 2017, which is taking place in Technopolis, Athens under the aegis of SEV and is dedicated to promoting digital health.

Mitsotakis, who places emphasis on entrepreneurial actions, was given a tour of the exhibition and was briefed on start-ups operating in the health sector. At 20:30, Mitsotakis will speak at the “Capital + Vision 2017” multi-center conference, co-organized by the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kefaleo and Capital.gr, on “Restarting the Greek Economy : Investments – Innovation – Development ” that will take place at Athenaeum Intercontinental Athens.

On Saturday, Mitsotakis will open the proceedings of ND’s second pre-conference to be held in Patras.