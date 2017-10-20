Excavations at Ancient Theater of Thouria Bring to Light the Grooves used to Move the Scenery

KALAMATA, Greece – A large section of the theater of ancient Thouria in the Peloponnese was uncovered during excavations in 2017.

The site, NW of Kalamata, is under the aegis of the Athens Archaeological Society and excavations were directed by emerita ephor of antiquities Xeni Arapogianni. Thouria contains a significant Myceanean cemetery and remains of Classical and Hellenistic buildings.

Thouria was first excavated in 2007 by Dr. Arapogianni, and the theater is located in the area known as Ellinika.

This year’s excavations at the theater revealed the entire perimeter of the ancient theater’s orchestra, where performances took place. The diameter of the orchestra is 16.30 meters. Also excavated were the entire rainwater drain running around the orchestra and the side walls – preventing flooding of the orchestra – and the first row of seats, which have not been displaced.

Behind this first row of seats is a large number of fallen architectural pieces from upper tiers, while another five rows of seats have survived in place.

Among other parts of the theater found this year were a section of the south (right-hand side) entrance to the theater and a section of the northern external side of the theater, where three parallel grooves carved in stone indicate where the movable scenery would be wheeled to and from the stage.

The entire excavated area of the theater is 51.25 m north to south and 28.20 meters east to west.