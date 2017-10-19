A Greek Sheriff’s War on Drugs

NEW YORK – Greek-American lawyer, statesman, assistant public and district attorney Lew Evangelidis was elected Worcester County Sheriff on November 2, 2010. Sheriff Evangelidis has been committed to running the Sheriff’s Department of Worcester County based on the mission of professionalism and public safety. In the field of corrections he has significantly increased the hiring standards to the highest in Massachusetts and he is the only Sheriff in the State that does not accept political contributions from employees or their …