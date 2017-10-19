“Faces of War” Exhibition Opens at the Greek Consulate in NY

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York presented the opening of the photographic exhibition “Faces of War,” Greece 1940-1944: From Occupation to Liberation, on Wednesday, October 18.

The exhibition consists of a selection of original and unpublished photos from the archives of the Greek Secretariat General for Media and Communications and the Greek National Broadcaster ERT. Covering the War, the German occupation and the Great Famine, the National Resistance and the Liberation, the exhibition offers a glimpse into …