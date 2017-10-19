US to Reply on Cost of F-16 Fleet Upgrade, Armed Forces Say

A final detailed breakdown from the United States on the cost of upgrading the Greek Air Force’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets to the Viper variant is expected within days, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff announced on Thursday.

It said the reply was in response to the interest expressed by Greece in upgrading its fleet of planes in February.

“From the announcements made thus far, the programme for all the aircraft will have a cost of up to 2.4 billion dollars. At the present phase and given the information to date, an upgrade of a part of the fleet of aircraft is being examined, which will be carried out at the Hellenic Aerospace Industry, with a cost that does not exceed 1.1 billion dollars and which will be finally decided through negotiations between defence ministry agencies and US authorities,” the announcement said.