Greece’s Place in a “Changing EU” Discussed at Mitsotakis-Juncker Meeting

BRUSSELS – The future of Europe and Greece’s place “in a rapidly changing European Union,” were the focus of his discussion with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. ND’s president had a 40-minute meeting with Juncker at the European Commission’s headquarters in Brussels.

“The next 15 months will be crucial for the future of Europe and the bold agenda that President Juncker has presented will give the EU a chance to get the place that it deserves in the world,” Mitsotakis said.

The reforms proposed by ND were absolutely in line with those of the EU, he added, stressing that it was absolutely essential that in those 15 months, Greece should find its place at the table where the talks on Europe’s future will be taking place.

“Issues that concern a common defence policy, migration policy, the guarding of the borders are all issues where Greece has and can make a positive contribution to the dialogue on Europe’s future that is getting underway,” Mitsotakis noted.