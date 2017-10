NEW YORK – The Registry of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese is in danger because it was given to a special company to digitalize it without keeping copies, but the company refuses to return the data until the Archdiocese pays it in full. The Registry contains the names of all the Greek-Orthodox faithful who have hadbaptisms, weddings and funerals performed by the Church.

Practically speaking, the Archdiocese doesn’t have the ability to issue any certificate of baptism or wedding in case some …