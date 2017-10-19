PM Tsipras Thanks Greek-American Community for its Warm Welcome

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras thanked the Greek-American expatriate community for their reception during his five-day trip to the US, in a series of tweets after his departure from Washington on Thursday to attend the EU summit in Brussels.

“We had many crucial but chiefly productive and constructive contacts in Chicago and Washington in the days that the Greek delegation was in the USA in the framework of our official visit. I cannot help but single out, however, those with our Greek expatriates that live in the US and for many years now preserve in every way the principles, values, traditions and history of our country,” Tsipras wrote.

“Myself personally and the Greek delegation thank you for the warm reception but chiefly for your contribution to our country,” he added.