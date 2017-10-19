Ballyhoo Over, Greece Faces Tough Bailout Review Test

ATHENS – With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras still shouting he’s brought Greece to recovery – at the same time he said it can’t pay its debts – envoys from European creditors putting up 86 billion euros ($101.48 billion) in a third bailout are set to return for more tough talks over the terms.

It’s the third review since Tsipras in July, 2015, after reneging on a referendum he called asking Greeks to support his plan to reject austerity – they did, he didn’t – sought and accepted the bailout after saying he would do neither and after he reneged on anti-austerity promises too.

The government is anxious to conclude the talks so it can begin negotiations on what to do when three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($384.7 billion) begun in 2010 finish at the end of August, 2018.

Tsipras said Greece, which made a test market return of 3 billion euros ($3.54 billion) in July, although at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts, will fully return to borrowing money from private investors in 2018 when the bailouts end, unless fiscal targets aren’t hit, with talk of a possible fourth bailout not extinguished yet.

The talks will focus on Greece’s efforts to reduce banks’ bad loans,reforming the public sector and opening up the energy market, the news agency Reuters reported.

Greece has completed only about 15 of 100 prior actions demanded by the lenders as Tsipras is trying to simultaneously meet the terms while telling Greeks he’s resisting them. Undone remain labor, pension and tax reforms amid austerity measures, as well as ending the monopoly professions such as pharmacists, lawyers and engineers hold.

“There aren’t many difficult issues under this review as opposed to the previous ones,” an official close to the talks told Reuters. “But a delay (beyond January) entails the risk of igniting more demands from the IMF on banks and debt relief,” referring to the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($283.2 billion) but has stayed out of the third so far, saying Greece’s debt can’t be repaid.

Greece is expected to outperform this year’s target for a primary surplus – which excludes debt servicing costs – of 1.75 percent of gross domestic product. It also expects economic growth of 1.8 percent this year but both government estimates have been beaten down by the Bank of Greece and economic think tanks who said they aren’t realistic.

The IMF and Germany still disagree over Greece’s ability to achieve a 3.5 percent primary surplus in 2018. The IMF puts the figure at 2.2 percent, and even that doesn’t include interest on debt, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises and some military expenditures.