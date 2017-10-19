EU Doesn’t Want SYRIZA to Hand Out Holiday Bonuses

ATHENS – Just like 2016, Greece’s European creditors are upset the government, reeling in popularity polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises, is planning to hand out Christmas bonuses to as many as one million people and pensioners.

The money would come from a disputed primary surplus that was built by not paying bills nor counting interest on 326 billion euros ($384.7 billion) in three international bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), which is putting up 86 billion euros ($101.48 billion) in a third rescue package, wants the excess to go toward paying old debts, social policies and growth measures.

But Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in a move political rivals said was aimed at currying favor and trying to buy votes as he’s sinking in the polls, wants to go ahead with giving 1,000 euro ($1180) to some pensioners – but not all – leaving scores of thousands without the largesse.

State Minister Christoforos Vernardakis said the scheme is going ahead over the objections of the lenders and the European Commission which was upset with a similar plan last year in which bonuses of 500 euros ($590) were given to lower-income pensioners with 617 million euros ($728.09 million) distributed to some 1.2 million recipients.

Several Members of Parliament, who are paid 7,000 euros ($8260) a month, also received the bonus because they are collecting less than 800 euros a month in social security and are exempt from a law prohibiting pensioners from working.

As part of austerity measures, Greek governments were forced to end a practice, including in the private sector, of workers receiving a total of two-months in bonuses annually.